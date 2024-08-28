Steelers Name Russell Wilson Starting QB
PITTSBURGH -- At long last, the Pittsburgh Steelers have put their quarterback competition to bed by naming Russell Wilson their starter for the 2024 season.
Wilson has officially beat out Justin Fields for the job and will lead the offense on the field when the Steelers travel to Atlanta and take on the Falcons in Week 1.
He signed a one-year deal worth $1.2 million with Pittsburgh as a free agent this offseason on March 15, 2024, after agreeing to terms several days prior during the league's legal tampering period.
Wilson profiled as the team's bonafide starter leading into both organized team activities and training camp despite the Steelers' acquisition of Fields from the Chicago Bears.
A calf injury during the team's conditioning test at the beginning of camp limited his participation, however, bestowing precious first-team reps upon Fields. He took that opportunity and ran, impressing to the extent that Pittsburgh held off from crowning Wilson when it appeared as though that was the obvious resolution.
With Wilson ruled out, Fields played with the rest of the offensive starters in the Steelers' first preseason game against the Houston Texans. He fumbled twice while the team failed to score in any of the three series he led, swinging the pendulum back in Wilson's favor.
Both players received an extended look in Pittsburgh's following contest against the Buffalo Bills, though neither performed up to par. Wilson went 8-for-10 for 47 yards in what was his Steelers debut, but the team did not scratch across any points over his five drives with the first-team personnel. Fields, on the other hand, played the entire second half and completed 11 of his 17 passing attempts in a 9-3 loss.
In the preseason finale against the Detroit Lions last Saturday, Wilson engineered a touchdown-scoring drive to open the game and went a perfect 2-for-2 for 26 yards before he was pulled. Pittsburgh registered a touchdown with Fields as well while he finished the day 3-for-4 with 40 yards, but it did little to sway Steelers brass.
Fields will now begin the year as the backup in a contract year after his $25 million fifth-year option was declined. He gives Pittsburgh a high-upside option off the bench who is a perfect fit in Arthur Smith's offense and has started 38 games across his career with additional room for development as a passer.
Wilson has started all 188 games he's appeared in since entering the NFL, 16 of which came as a rookie third-round pick for the Seattle Seahawks in 2012. He ranks No. 19 all-time in passing yards with 43,653 and No. 13 in passing touchdowns with 334, placing him squarely in contention for a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame once he hangs up his cleats.
Once the league's golden boy, the Super Bowl XLVIII-winning field general will now look to get his career back on track following messy break-ups with both Seattle and the Denver Broncos, the latter of whom took on $85 million in dead money after releasing him from a $245 million contract.
At 35-years-old, Wilson still has plenty left in the tank, even if he isn't quite the athlete he once was, and can play a major part in the Steelers' quest for their fourth postseason berth in five years.
