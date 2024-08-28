Steelers Bring Back Former Cardinals RB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are reuniting with running back Jonathan Ward, whom they released during final roster cuts on Tuesday and now have signed to their practice squad according to KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson.
Ward dealt with a hamstring injury in training camp that kept him out of practice as well as the Steelers' preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, which actively harmed his chances of making the team's 53-man roster.
He was healthy for the preseason opener against the Houston Texans and received six carries for 26 yards. Additionally, he recorded 13 snaps on special teams, which included a 25-yard kick return as well as six reps with the coverage unit.
Ward returned in time to play a single snap last Saturday against the Detroit Lions, which came as a carry for three yards in the second quarter.
He will join Boston Scott as running back depth on the practice squad and could be elevated as a core special team if Pittsburgh discovers a need in that facet of the game as well.
Ward was a member of the Central Michigan Chippewas from 2016 to 2019, recording a total of 2,537 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns during his collegiate career. He went undrafted in 2020 before signing with the Arizona Cardinals. Ward remained a member of the organization through the 2022 campaign, primarily playing on special teamer in a total of 32 games while adding 33 yards on nine rushing attempts.
He closed out 2022 with the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans after hitting injured reserve and later being released by the Cardinals. He appeared in seven games for Tennessee without receiving a single carry last season before reaching free agency and signing with the Steelers following a rookie camp tryout on May 21, 2024.
