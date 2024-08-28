10 Players Steelers Should Sign After Roster Cuts
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of options after the NFL roster cut deadline, and while they do have their initial 53-man team in place, there's almost no chance they don't change it.
Looking at the first wave of free agents, there are 10 names the Steelers should consider for help on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.
Lewis Cine
If the Steelers want to take a shot on a player with more potential than anyone else who got cut, Lewis Cine is that player. The former first-round pick is a physical safety who has dealt with injuries and has had a hard time bouncing back from them. Maybe a change in scenary is what he needs, and if so, the Steelers just landed a hard-nosed, super talented defensive back.
Rock Ya-Sin
The Steelers were a team to watch the last time Rock Ya-Sin was a free agent, and maybe they're considering his talents once again. A very physical cornerback, Ya-Sin spent last season with the Baltimore Ravens and brings veteran experience and 39 starts to his next time. He's a strong option as a backup to Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson, if the Steelers are looking for help.
Shaun Wade
No one should be too concerned about Beanie Bishop being the teams' nickelback. Of all the positions, you could get away with that one more than more. But still, if Pittsburgh is considering some more talent, Shaun Wade makes sense. The Steelers were a fan of Wade's coming out of Ohio State and could look to bring him in to compete with Bishop for that Week 1 job.
Miles Boykin
The Steelers didn't get many offensive contributors on cut day, but bringing Miles Boykin back makes a lot of sense. Pittsburgh could use special teams help, and Boykin is the best in the game. Plus, he's a great run blocker and provides pretty reliable hands. As a last wide receiver on the depth chart, he's a good fit for this offense and a return should be on the Steelers' minds.
Russell Gage
The Steelers could look at another former Atlanta Falcon who spent some of the summer in the AFC North with the Baltimore Ravens. Gage hasn't played a regular season game since 2022, but has three 700-yard seasons under his belt and 15 touchdowns in five seasons. The 28year-old could be an option to provide inside and outside help to the depth chart.
Terrace Marshall
If Pittsburgh wants to take a shot on anyone who got cut at the wide receiver position, Marshall is near the top of the list. He's likely not going to surpass Van Jefferson or Calvin Austin, but he's got potential. It's slim pickings at the position, but Marshall isn't a bad option.
Noah Brown
Noah Brown is the only offensive wide receiver the Steelers should look at and be convinced he'll play a role within the group. The former Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys wideout could come in and contribute off the bench as the No. 3 or No. 4 in Pittsburgh. He's not surpassing anyone who's at the top of the depth chart already, but he brings plenty of experience and some notable talent.
Ricky Stromberg
Without Nate Herbig, the Steelers have a decision to make at center. Right now, Spencer Anderson and Mason McCormick are the names to watch as Zach Frazier's backup. Ricky Stromberg is a surprise release that brings third-round pick potential as backup. That's pretty good for the Steelers. He's a name to consider for Pittsburgh.
Will Clapp
If Stromberg has a market or isn't on the Steelers' minds for whatever reason, Will Clapp is the next best option. Pittsburgh has a good market at backup center right now, with Clapp being another surprise release that should find a home pretty easy. If he's not starting somewhere, the Steelers might as well bring in a reliable backup on their interior line.
Lucas Niang
The former Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle could be considered a practice squad signing, but adding Niang to the team in general is an option for the Steelers. With Dylan Cook going on Injured Reserve and Troy Fautanu still not back from his MCL injury, the Steelers need depth, and even if it's not on their 53-man roster, Niang is a good candidate to be that backup option.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.