Steelers Downgrade Melvin Ingram vs. Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without Melvin Ingram in Week 8.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have downgraded outside linebacker Melvin Ingram from doubtful to out against the Cleveland Browns.

Ingram (groin) was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday and missed Friday's practice. The Steelers will now turn to Derrek Tuszka on Sunday with the possibility of calling up Taco Charlton from the practice squad.

Ingram has made headlines throughout the week after reports surfaced that he is seeking a trade out of Pittsburgh before the Nov. 2 deadline. Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the situation on Friday saying Ingram missed practice because of his groin, not the trade situation.

Tomlin did not comment on whether trading the outside linebacker will happen but said he has had conversations about Ingram's playing time.

The Steelers are also without tight end Eric Ebron in Week 8.

