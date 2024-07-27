Steelers Add Four to Hall of Honor
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Hall of Honor class has been announced, enshrining four new members to the iconic list of honorees. This year, the team elected to add four new members to their Hall, who will be added to the Hall of Honor museum and be recognized at a halftime ceremony during the season.
Jason Gildon, OLB (1994-2003)
Gildon spent ten years dressing for the black and gold. The one-time all-time sacks leader for the franchise earned three Pro Bowl selections and an All-Pro placement. In 158 games and 126 starts, Gildon collected 507 tackles, 58 tackles for loss and 77 sacks.
One of the team's most memorable outside linebackers, Gildon enters the Hall of Honor as a key member to the team's 90's defense.
Willie Parker, RB (2004-2009)
'Fast Willie' is coming back to Pittsburgh to be enshrined alongside his running mate Jerome Bettis. Spending his entire career with the Steelers, Parker finished his six-year run in the NFL with 5,378 rushing yards, 697 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns.
Parker is most well known for his historic Super Bowl run. In the third quarter of Super Bowl XL, Parker took off down the sideline for a record-setting 75-yard touchdown run. That run still sits in NFL history as the longest run in a Super Bowl.
The two-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion will now forever be enshrined as one of the organization's greats.
Casey Hampton, DT (2001-2012)
Casey 'Big Snack' Hampton also spent his entire career in Pittsburgh, becoming one of the most recognizable names on the Steelers legendary defense. Alongside names like Brett Keisel and Aaron Smith, Hampton was the big man in the middle that solidified the group up front.
A five-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion is already a member of the Steelers All-Time Team and the Pittsburgh Pro Football Hall of Fame. He finished his career with 164 starts in the black and gold.
Dick LeBeau, Defensive Coordinator (1992-1996, 2004-2014)
Dick LeBeau's career started as a defensive backs coach for the Steelers in 1992 and included not one, but two runs as defensive coordinator. The Pittsburgh Pro Football Hall of Fame member was the coordinator from 1994-1995 and then returned 10 years later in 2004 until 2014.
During his stretch, he worked with names like Troy Polamalu, James Farrior, James Harrison, Ike Taylor, Ryan Clark and so many others. The iconic defensive coordinator was known as the one of the greatest defensive minds of his generation and will now go down in team history.
The Steelers will honor their 2024 Hall of Honor Class on Dec. 7 when they host the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium.
