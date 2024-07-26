Report: Steelers Targeting Three Massive WR Trades
PITTSBURGH -- Improving the wide receiver position has been a never ending subject for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. Despite the team endorsing their current group and general manager Omar Khan saying nothing was happening on the trade front, there continues to be smoke around this rumor.
Adding fuel to the flames is that multiple outlets continue to report that the Steelers are trying to make a move for another receiver. Perhaps that is because the team is still working on finding a trade partner. According to Chris Halicke of DK Pittsburgh Sports, the Steelers internally still believe that a trade is imminent. His update from training camp suggested that the team is shooting for the stars in their latest pursuits.
"Sooner or later, this may all work out in Pittsburgh's favor," he wrote. "Khan has long been in discussions with other teams about receivers that could be traded. And, according to a team source, the Steelers are "convinced" they are going to land (Brandon) Aiyuk, DK Metcalf, or Tyreek Hill in a trade at some point."
Of the three names, it's hard to see which one is realistic. The Steelers and Aiyuk have been linked since the 2024 NFL Draft, but he's at training camp for the San Francisco 49ers, and it appears more and more likely that the 49ers would prefer to keep Aiyuk this season.
Metcalf and Steelers' quarterback Russell Wilson played together with the Seattle Seahawks and still have a great relationship. The pair worked out together this summer and are still friends off the field. Their friendship is an easy connection point for trade talks, but the Seahawks want to compete and are not looking to move their best offensive player.
Tyreek Hill feels like a headline reach. The Dolphins are potential Super Bowl contenders, even with Tua Tagovailoa's contract negotiations ongoing. If there are any untouchable receivers in the NFL, Hill is on that list at the moment.
The NFL is a wild league and Omar Khan has already learned to navigate it. He's made some shrewd contract decisions and wise personnel moves, so it makes sense that he would be in on trade talks at any given moment. Still, aside from Aiyuk, these names are a stretch for the Steelers. A trade does feel imminent, but don't expect an All-Pro name like Tyreek Hill to wear the black and gold anytime soon.
