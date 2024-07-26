Steelers Get Update on Injured QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers kicked off training camp and it was relatively smooth sailing. The only big hiccup was that starting quarterback Russell Wilson did not participate in any team or individual drills. He opted out of stretching and warm-ups and was on the sideline for the rest of the session on the field.
Following the first day of practices, head coach Mike Tomlin provided an update on the team's QB. Speaking to the media, Tomlin made sure to temper down any concerns about Wilson's absence.
"Russ woke up today, his calf was tight. It was my decision to sit him down today to create a little short-term discomfort for him," he said. "Not allowing the small problem to become a bigger problem. He could be characterized as day-to-day."
In fact, Tomlin seemed almost excited to have a shake up this early into camp. He said that while Russ could have participated, he wanted to lean into the trials and tribulations that training camp brings.
"He wanted to (practice), and he was probably capable," he said. "But I'm getting to know him, and I just chose to create a little misery for him and the offensive unit."
Wilson will have an MRI on his calf, but the. Steelers do not anticipate this injury to be severe or long-lasting, according to Steelers Now's Alan Saunders. He's currently listed as "day-to-day" and should be back practicing with his new team shortly.
In his absence, Justin Fields ran with the first-team offense. It was a huge opportunity for the young QB, who is hoping to force a competition for the starting job. He looked impressive in the first day of practice, especially on 7-on-7. He connected with Van Jefferson on a deep route that stood out as one of the best plays of the afternoon.
Coach Tomlin was pleased with Fields' effort, especially given the circumstances. He praised the 25-year-old QB when speaking to the media after practice.
"He was excited about the opportunity to lead that first group out of the huddle and take charge today," he said. "And so we're not painting with a broad brush just yet, or making too many judgments. It was a good afternoon."
