George Pickens Doesn't Think Steelers Need WR Help
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will figure out their wide receiver depth chart over training camp, but most of the positions are up for grabs. Reports and speculation about a trade or free agent signing continue, but the team hasn't made any more moves yet.
That doesn't concern their top receiver entering the season. George Pickens is expected to take on a huge offensive burden for the Steelers. The team traded away former number one receive Diontae Johnson, partially due to Johnson's attitude and wishes, but partially due to the superstar potential Pickens possesss. He had his first 1,000+ receiving yard season in 2023, and with an improved quarterback and offensive line, he is primed for an even bigger breakout in 2024.
That's probably why Pickens doesn't think the team requires additional help. He was asked following the second day of training camp about that subject, and he denied that there is a pressing need at receiver. He told Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports that he believes the room is fine as is.
"Nah, I think we're good enough," he said.
He at least had the performance on the field to back it up. During the 7-on-7 part of the session, Pickens and quarterback Justin Fields connected a few times, once for a long scoring pass. It's probably easy for Pickens to feel confident after the afternoon he had. He was a spark for the offense throughout the session.
"It's always good to score," he said. "I'd probably say it felt good for the team. It's good team camaraderie, getting the team lit. Making plays is always fun."
The Steelers are counting on that scoring to translate into the regular season. With no major moves on the horizon, Calvin Austin III, Van Jefferson, and Pat Freiermuth are attempting to fill the hole as the second pass-catching option. The team seems satisfied with the roster construction as it currently is., much to the dismay of trade enthusiasts. But unless another receiver is cut from an opposing team's training camp, the Steelers are in agreement with Pickens about their receiving room being good enough.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more