Bengals Sign Former Steelers WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Cincinnati Bengals are adding a familiar face, signing UFL standout and former Pittsburgh Steelers fan favorite Hakeem Butler, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Butler spent last summer with the Steelers after being a big name in the XFL. He joined Pittsburgh for training camp and quickly became a name to watch for fans. With the size and speed to standout on pretty much any roster, many expected Butler to be a contender for the 53-man roster.
Ultimately, he ended up missing the cut, being released with an injury prior to the final preseason game. He wasn't picked up throughout the season and spent the year as a free agent. The following spring, he returned to the UFL and continued to showcase his dominance during the spring leagues.
This past season, Butler finished with 652 receiving yards and five touchdowns, finishing first in yards and second in scores amongst wide receivers. The St. Louis Battlehawks star then finished off his year by taking home the UFL Offensive Player of the Year Award.
Butler was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. Since then, he's spent time with the Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles and Steelers in the NFL and the BC Lions and Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League.
Butler will join the Bengals with the hopes of landing in the AFC North this season. As a special teamer and wide receiver, Butler has a shot to crack the 53-man team and work with names like Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase, catching balls from Joe Burrow and Jake Browning.
