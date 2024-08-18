Steelers CB Leaves Game With Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The injury bug continues to ravage the Pittsburgh Steelers as yet another player departed their preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.
Cornerback Anthony Averett suffered a hamstring injury during the third quarter of Saturday's game. The Steelers reported that he will not return after being evaluated in the medical talent and being taken back to the locker room for further evaluation.
Averett was the third Steeler to leave the contest with an injury behind running back Jaylen Warren and linebacker Payton Wilson. Warren went down with a hamstring injury of his own in the second quarter after receiving three touches and did not come back into the game.
Wilson, on the other hand, suffered a head injury after helping to stop a run play up the middle in the third quarter. He stayed down on the field for a while before jogging off to the sideline and entering the medical tent. The rookie third-round pick then headed to the locker room before it was announced that he was being evaluated for a concussion.
Averett signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh in May after spending a majority of the 2023 season with the Detroit Lions on their practice squad. The University of Alabama product last appeared in a regular season game with the Las Vegas Raiders and spent parts of four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens after being selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more