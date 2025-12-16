Steelers Get Closer to Playoffs With Blowout Over Dolphins

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers turned a slow first half into a dominant second half, defeating the Miami Dolphins 28-15.

The Dolphins won the coin toss, and decided to take the ball to start. After a couple small gains, the Dolphins were forced to punt to the Steelers. When the Steelers took over, they managed nine yards on three plays before punter Corliss Waitman came out to punt it back to the Dolphins.

With a reinvigorated offense, the Dolphins began moving the ball down the field much easier, completing multiple intermediate passes. Then, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa targeted Jaylen Waddle deep down the field, and his throw was overthrown right into the arms of new defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. for an interception.

The Steelers took over once again, and sought to take better advantage of their possession. The Steelers, however, were not able to score on the drive, punting it back to the Dolphins for the first play of the second quarter. The drive was highlighted by a 22-yard completion from quaarterback Aaron Rodgers to wide receiver DK Metcalf, but proved uneventful otherwise.

A Slow First Half Continues

The Dolphins took over, and promptly punted the ball back to the Steelers after one first down and a total of 19 yards gained. The Steelers ensuing drive began with a holding call on tight end Jonnu Smith, which proved to be too tough to overcome as the Steelers gained 17 of the necessary 20 yards before Rodgers was sacked on third down. Waitman punted once again, and the Dolphins got the ball back.

The first third down conversion by either team came on the following drive, as Tagovailoa found running back De'Von Achane for a pass of 24 yards to move into Steelers territory. The Steelers defensive pressure proved to be too much, as linebacker Patrick Queen found running back Ollie Gordon II in the backfield for a loss. Kicker Riley Patterson came out for the 54-yard field goal attempt, and put the first points on the board with a successful field goal.

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Dolphins kicker Riley Patterson (47) kicks a field goal in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Steelers took over on offense, and operated the most successful drive of the first half by a large margin. With the ball starting at the 40-yard line following a short kick violation, the Steelers utilized running back Kenneth Gainwell for much of their gains down the field, before reaching the two-yard line with a new set of downs. After two unsuccessful rushes by running back Jaylen Warren, Connor Heyward ran the ball in for a touchdown.

At the end of the first half, the Steelers led 7-3. They received the ball to open the second half, and that is when they really began to excel on the field.

Steelers Offense Comes Alive

They began the drive with a couple short gains, before Rodgers handed the ball off to Kenneth Gainwell for a 38 yard gain. After another short rush by Gainwell, Rodgers found new wide receiver addition Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 19-yard touchdown pass. Boswell's extra point was good, and the Steelers took a 14-3 lead.

Next, the Dolphins took over with no success. A Jalen Ramsey sack marked a successful revenge game appearance for the former Dolphin, and the Steelers got the ball back following another Dolphins punt.

Small gains took the Steelers to third down on their first set of downs, then a 12-player penalty gave them a new set of downs. Then, Rodgers found tight end Pat Freiermuth for this first catch of the night for 16 yards. Three plays later, Rodgers found Metcalf for a 28 yard gain where he took advantage of a mismatch with Dolphins safety Ashtyn Davis for the score. The Steelers then took a 21-3 lead.

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) scores a touchdown in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Another listless drive for the Dolphins came and went, as Payton Wilson showed his defensive prowess on 3rd and 11 for an 11-yard sack. The Steelers took over, and looked like they were going to land their first three-and-out after three straight touchdown drives. Then, Jonathan Brooks of the Dolphins received a taunting penalty after stopping Pat Freiermuth short of the line to gain, keeping the Steelers on the field.

Steelers Close Out The Dolphins Slowly

Rodgers then found Freiermuth once again for a gain of 22 yards, putting the Steelers just outside the redzone. A Warren rush got the Steelers closer to the endzone before Rodgers handed the ball off to Smith for his first rushing touchdown in three seasons. A Boswell extra point gave them a 28-3 lead.

The Steelers defense seemed to relax on the next drive, as big plays for Jaylen Waddle and Darren Waller set up a tough touchdown pass for Tagovailoa, who found tight end Darren Waller in the end zone over Samuel. A two-point conversion skied over Waller's head, and the Steelers held a 28-9 with 9:41 to play.

The Steelers put running back Kaleb Johnson in the game, and he was unable to produce, leading to a Waitman punt.

The Dolphins were able to take advantage, with Tagovailoa finding Waller in the endzone for another Dolphins touchdown. Wideout Greg Dulcich dropped the two-point conversion and the Dolphins trailed by 13 with 2:58 to play. Their onside kick attempt was no good, and the Steelers were unable to run out the clock. Rodgers took a sack, and the Dolphins took over once again down 13.

The Dolphins began their drive at the two-yard line, as wide receiver and special teamer Ben Skowronek jump-saved the ball from entering the end zone, with defensive back Brandin Echols downing the ball at the two-yard line. On third down and short, defensive end Esezi Otomewo sacked Tagovailoa. The Dolphins converted the next two sets of downs, but were unable to score before time expired.

The Steelers defeated the Dolphins 28-15.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers