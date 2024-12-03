Steelers OC Named Candidate for Bears Job
PITTSBURGH -- Following a tumultous season on the offensive side of the ball, offseason hire Arthur Smith has aided the Pittsburgh Steelers offense heavily. Just last week, the Steelers had quarterback Russell Wilson throw for 414 yards, which is the most for any Steelers quarterback since 2018 when Ben Roethlisberger threw for 462.
Now, with the Chicago Bears job now open following the firing of Matt Eberflus, the Steelers offensive coordinator is on FOX's Jay Glazer's list to fill the vacancy.
This news comes just days after he was rumored to be a frontrunner for the UNC head coaching job due to playing and coaching there. On FOX's NFL Sunday, Glazer spoke about why Smith could be a good candidate for the job.
"I think the number one thing for them, is they're gonna need an offensive coach I think that can really sit there and teach and mold Caleb Williams over the years, that can develop. So you look at some of the guys out there like Arthur Smith, what he's doing in Pittsburgh right now,” Glazer said.
Caleb Williams has joined a long list of Bears players whose development has not reached as high as it can due to mismanagement and bad coaching. With Eberflus gone, the Bears are likely going to go for an offensive-minded coach in order to develop Williams to his highest potential.
Another option Glazer brought up was Caleb Williams former coach at USC Kliff Kingsbury as well as young offensive coaches in Ben Johnson and Bobby Slowik.
If the Steelers are unable to hold onto Smith, the Bears would have a good opportunity to transform their offense into a juggernaut. However, the Steelers are likely looking to keep Smith on as long as possible if their offensive performances continue into the playoffs and beyond.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!