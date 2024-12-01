Steelers RB Najee Harris Suffers Mysterious Injury
PITTSBURGH -- Coming off a disappointing loss to the Cleveland Browns, the Pittsburgh Steelers entered their third straight divisional contest needing a victory. The Steelers traveled to Cincinnati for their first meeting of the season against the Bengals, and it started off with fireworks.
The Steelers gave up the first points of the game when Russell Wilson was intercepted for a pick-6. In the ensuing offensive possession, Pittsburgh marched down the field largely due to the play of running back Najee Harris. During the drive, however, he appeared injured and left the game.
The Steelers ran a play action screen pass that fed the ball to Harris at the line of scrimmage. As soon as he began to stride with the football, it was clear something was off. He never hit full speed and as soon as he went out of bounds, he crouched down and looked uncomfortable. It wasn't clear what exactly was bothering him as the training staff tended to him.
After the Steelers finished the drive with a score, many of Harris' teammates came over to him on the sidelines to check on him. ESPN's Brooke Pryor reported that Harris was wearing an oxygen mask on the bench after the drive and after a few minutes, was up and walking around with his teammates.
Harris has been having his best season in the NFL this season. Through the first 11 games, he has 749 rushing yards, 132 receiving, and three touchdowns. He's on pace to once again surpass 1,000 yards on the ground for the fourth straight time since entering the NFL.
This is an ongoing story. The Pittsburgh Steelers On SI team will provide any updates and information as they are made available.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!