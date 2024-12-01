Steelers WR Suffers Head Injury vs. Bengals
The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced that wide receiver Calvin Austin III has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a head injury.
Austin was on the wrong end of a pair of big hits in the first half of the contest, with the first coming on the Steelers' first play of the day. Russell Wilson tried hitting him down the seam just over 20 yards downfield, but Bengals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither laid the boom and knocked him to the ground before he could make a play on the ball.
Austin stayed down on the field after the sequence commenced while Davis-Gaither was called for pass interference, though he got up and jogged to the sideline under his own power before returning shortly after.
Then, on Pittsburgh's final possession of the first half, Cincinnati cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt drove him to the ground as he turned the corner near the sideline after a six-yard reception.
Austin was initially declared as questionable to return before Pittsburgh downgraded him to out.
He finished his day with two catches for 29 yards and a touchdown. Austin entered the contest with 20 receptions for 354 yards and three scores.
