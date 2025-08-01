Steelers Bring Back Massive NT
PITTSBURGH -- The defensive tackle and defensive linemen depth of the Pittsburgh Steelers took a hit during the team's second week of training camp. Between the scorching heat and the donning of pads for the first time, several defensive linemen sustained injuries that forced them out of practice and potentially out for the long term. Needing more competition and players at camp, the organization brought back a familiar face.
The Steelers are signing nose tackle Breiden Fehoko in the midst of these injury concerns. The undrafted free agent returns for another stint with the Steelers after spending parts of the past two seasons on the Steelers' practice squad and active roster. Fehoko broke the news himself via his X account.
"Non-earth shattering news," he wrote. "I'm signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers."
The past two seasons have been a back-and-forth affair between the Steelers and Fehoko. The organization signed him in April of 2023, but he was waived after training camp later that summer and re-signed with the practice squad. He was elevated to the main roster for one game during the 2023 season, but didn't play any snaps. He was waived and re-signed to the practice squad for the remainder of the 2023 campaign.
The Steelers re-signed him for the 2024 season, but injuries derailed any traction he'd made. The team released him with an injury designation and settlement before once again landing on the organization's practice squad a few months later.
He remained unsigned heading into the 2025 season before the Steelers called for a reunion. The organization is very familiar with Fehoko, and given that, it makes sense that he joins the roster for the next few weeks. If he impresses, he has the chance to stick around through the preseason and possibly land another practice squad contract for the upcoming season.
Before his tenure with the Steelers began, he was an undrafted free agent who broke into the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers. Between the 2020 and 2022 seasons, he appeared in 19 games with the Chargers, starting four of those contests. He recorded 36 total tackles, highlighted by 23 tackles in nine games during the 2022 season.