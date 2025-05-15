Chargers Roast Steelers, George Pickens in Schedule Video
The NFL released official schedules today, and the Los Angeles Chargers' social media team put out a Minecraft-based video poking fun at all their opponents. The video is a minefield for the Pittsburgh Steelers, pun intended.
The video opens with an entrance to the "Flint and Steelers Mine" featuring an "ABSOLUTELY NO CHILDREN ALLOWED" sign, which may be a nod to the team's recent decision to trade wide receiver George Pickens. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had made a comment that Pickens "has gotta grow up" before the WR was traded to the Dallas Cowboys.
The two players who enter the mine proceed to get in separate carts that follow paths at a fork in the road with signs pointing toward "CONTEND" and "REBUILD", a reference to the team's current strategy crossroads. The Steelers are still hungry, as they haven't clinched a playoff win in fully eight years, but it's hard to know when to throw in the proverbial Terrible Towel.
Further down the road the two players pass a Minecraft version of head coach Mike Tomlin next to a sign saying "WE DO NOT CARE", referencing a Tomlin-ism from 2020 that took off as a meme. The original video was from a press conference in which Tomlin responds to a question about the possibility that the Steelers would have to play 13 consecutive games without a break.
In the same tunnel, another sign reads "WARNING: TRACK ENDS IN 9'8" ", a nod to the Steelers' win range of late, which hangs around 9-10.
The video ends with the players falling off the track into a pit of lava below while a looming figure wearing a green number eight jersey looks on apathetically. It's a clear reference to the Steelers still waiting for Aaron Rodgers' decision to join the team as quarterback or not.
The Chargers kept it real, and it stings a little.
The Steelers will play the Chargers in Week 10 on Sunday, November 9 at 5:20 p.m.
