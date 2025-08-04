Steelers Top WR Suffers Undisclosed Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been without Calvin Austin III the last two practices as the third-year wideout tends to an undisclosed injury during traing camp.
Head coach Mike Tomlin didn't have much information on Austin, lumping the wideout in with the rest of the day-to-day ailments the team is dealing with. But for the last two practices, Austin has been in street clothes, standing off to the sideline as the rest of the group works ahead of their third week of camp at Saint Vincent College.
There was no moment during Austin's last practice where you saw him go down with an injury. So, whatever he is dealing with is likely something that occurred and he had trainers check it out afterward.
The Steelers can't afford to lose Austin for a lengthy period of time. The offense has struggled during training camp, and growing the connection between Aaron Rodgers and his top wide receivers of Austin and DK Metcalf is critical as the preseason nears.
The team will hope Austin is back on the field and ready to play in the preseason before they travel to Jacksonville at the end of the week.
Pittsburgh's wide receiver room is still figuring itself out. Metcalf and Austin are locks for the starting roles, but the emerging wide receiver behind them might be Scotty Miller. Roman Wilson and Robert Woods remain the top candidates, but Miller has had a strong showing throughout camp and it's starting to catch some attention.
Expect the Steelers to try and give several players an opportunity to showcase themselves in the preseason opener, especially if Austin is out of the lineup. Miller, Wilson, Woods, Ben Skowronek, and rookies Roc Taylor and Ke'Shawn Williams currently lead the pack through two weeks of training camp.
