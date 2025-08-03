Steelers Camp Takeaways: New WR3? Surprising Player Steals Show
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had their, well, most boring training camp practice. But the day after Friday Night Lights left plenty to talk about, and there were some sleepers who bursted onto the scene that added a much-needed flare of excitement.
The days at Saint Vincent College are nearing an end, and the team is less than a week before their preseason opener. Leaving campus for the ninth time, there were a few things to look at.
Let's dive into it.
It's Time to Talk About Scotty Miller
The Steelers third best wide receiver right now is Scotty Miller. It's not debatable.
Miller has been open every day on multiple occasions, being a consistent receiving threat against the defense. Immediately, you question if it's just because he's facing the backup defense, but that went away quickly when he beat Darius Slay on a crossing route and took off down the sideline, beating Juan Thornhill for a touchdown.
Whether it's one-on-one matchups or working during team drills, Miller has been the most consistent wide receiver on the Steelers offense. That includes DK Metcalf. While Metcalf is their best wideout, and Calvin Austin is their WR2, but Miller might be making an early push for WR3.
That's not the best spot for the Steelers, but if they aren't adding to their room, their best option is currently Miller.
James Pierre Steals the Show
James Pierre has recorded three interceptions in the last two days. Two came in one-on-one drills, taking one from Robert Woods on a slant and the other from Brandon Johnson on a comeback.
The third was the day before when he ended the two-minute drill with an interception in the endzone from Mason Ruolph.
Pierre came into the offseason fighting an uphill battle to make the roster. With Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey joining Joey Porter Jr. in the starting lineup, Cory Trice, Brandin Echols, Beanie Bishop, Donte Kent and Pierre are all fighting for the final spots on the roster.
HIs special teams ability is giving him an upper-hand for the final spot, as he's still the team's starting gunner on punt coverage. Trice is dealing with a hamstring injury that could keep him out for a few days. If Pierre keeps coming up with the ball, he may lock in his spot on the 53-man team.
Beanie Bishop Has Impressive Day
Beanie Bishop also had one of his more impressive days at training camp. The second-year undrafted free agent lost his opportunity for a starting job when Ramsey showed up, but he's still viewed as the leader for the backup role.
In one-on-one's Bishop got the best of Max Herlman, beating him on a comeback. During team drills, he beat Jaylen Warren, the team's best blocking running back, and would've had the sack on Mason Rudolph.
Bishop still has the fire that landed him in Pittsburgh last season. He's constantly talking a little bit of smack, but backs it up with his play on the field. And he stood out as maybe his best practice, adding that standout practice to his training camp portfolio.
Injuries Adding Up
The Steelers are down a number of players, and could be adding more. Broderick Jones is dealing with a groin injury and hasn't participated in a full practice in a week. Now, his backup, Calvin Anderson, is also expected to miss time after suffering a soft tissue injury. Mike Tomlin said it'll be more than "day-to-day."
The team is also without their third-year cornerback duo in Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice. Trice suffered a hamstring injury and will miss time as well. Porter hasn't practiced in two days.
The team also placed defensive tackle Dean Lowry on Injured Reserve with a knee injury.
Now, there are questions to Calvin Austin, who wasn't visible at practice on Saturday. What's happening is yet to be known, but if the team adds another big-name injury, they may be hitting a point of worry about key players missing time and injuries piling up.
