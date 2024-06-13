Steelers Chances at Courtland Sutton Growing
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still in the market for another wide receiver. Even as players like Calvin Austin III impress in minicamp, the team can't stand pat with the current receiver room. Once minicamp ends and training camp begins, there is an upcoming break, and many expect the Steelers to make some sort of move during that time off.
One of the players the Steelers have been consistently linked to is Courtland Sutton.. The 28-year-old receiver is one of the biggest names mentioned in the trade conversations. He had another solid season in 2023 and is coming off of his fifth 700+ yard season. He also hauled in 10 touchdowns and found success playing alongside current Steelers QB Russell Wilson.
Sutton is entering the final season of his current deal with the Denver Broncos. Fortunately for the Steelers, the negotiations are tenuous at best. The two sides don't appear to be making solid ground, and many pundits believe the Broncos will opt to trade Sutton.
On Sutton's side, he continues to express his desire to get a deal done. Speaking to Denver media following the start of their minicamp, Sutton made it clear that the contract talks are still ongoing but haven't made much progress.
"Obviously, I’m here. I wanted to make sure it was known that, yeah, I was upset about how the contract went about, how the conversation went about. How the stalemate has persisted. But I also wanted it to be known that I love ball," Sutton said.
Sutton's presence at minicamp was in question before he showed up. He skipped the team's optional OTA's as the two sides were far off on a deal and trade rumblings grew He admitted that he considered holding out of the mandatory sessions as well while the contract negotiations continued.
"My team and I had conversations about it (missing minicamp). Missing OTAs wasn’t easy for me. I love ball. I love this game. I love the camaraderie it brings with my teammates," Sutton said.
And as the situation continues and the relationship between Sutton and the Broncos breaks down further, the possibility of the Steelers acquiring him grows. They have the cap space to do so, and the fit makes total sense. Aside from an injury-filled 2020, he's played at least 15 games. Adding his guaranteed production and veteran presence would go a long way for the Steelers' offense.
