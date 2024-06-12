Steelers Release CB After Injury Settlement
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have released cornerback Luq Barcoo after an injury settlement, allowing the veteran to hit the open market and hopefully sign elsewhere after he recovers, according to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson.
Barcoo was recently waived with an injury but was not claimed. He reverted to the Steelers Injured Reserve list after going 24 hours without a new team. Now, the team has agreed to a settlement, releasing Barcoo to free agency.
Barcoo, 25, spent last season on the team's practice squad after signing from the UFL. He made a push for the 53-man roster during training camp, competing for the final roster spot. Ultimately, he ended up missing out, but was a key piece to the practice squad throughout the season and then returning for camp this summer.
During his NFL career, Barcoo has played with the Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets.
With the settlement, Barcoo now has the ability to recover from his injury - which is unknown at this time - and then look to sign elsewhere during training camp or the season.
Without Barcoo on the roster, Cory Trice, Darius Rush, Anthony Averett, Josiah Scott and Beanie Bishop highlight the Steelers roster competition for the final depth pieces behind Joey Porter Jr., Donte Jackson and Cam Sutton.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more
- Steelers RB Najee Harris Misses Another Minicamp Practice
- Steelers Rivals Making Headlines for Wrong Reasons
- Drama Brewing Between Steelers Rival and Star WR
- Former Steelers WR Calls Out Haters
- Calvin Austin Hype Growing Within Steelers