Steelers Kicker Makes Daniel Jones Look Even Worse
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell is enjoying a prolific start to the 2024 season, so much so that he is outscoring other NFL teams all by himself.
FanDuel Sportsbook tweeted out a graphic showing that Boswell, who was scored 25 points through Week 2, is currently one point ahead of the New York Giants, who have tallied 24 points after a disastrous 0-2 start to the year.
Boswell has attempted eight field goals thus far, tying him for the lead with Brandon Aubrey and Brayden Naverson of the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers, respectively. He's made all eight of those tries as well, four of which have come from over 50 yards out.
Boswell's success on long attempts was especially pertinent in the Steelers' Week 1 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, as he was the first player in franchise history to make three field goals of more than 50 yards in a single contest.
He would go on to account for all 18 of Pittsburgh's points in that game and earn AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for his performance.
In a Week 2 win against the Denver Broncos, Boswell scored seven of the Steelers' 13 points after nailing two field goals and his first extra point attempt of the year.
Since joining the Steelers in 2015, Boswell has made a trip to the Pro Bowl (2017), broken an NFL record for most field goals in a playoff game (6) and become the second-leading scorer in team history behind Gary Anderson.
Things haven't been quite as peachy for the New York Giants. They were outscored 28-6 by the Minnesota Vikings in the season opener at home before losing 21-18 against their NFC East counterparts in the Washington Commanders during Week 2.
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is under major scrutiny, as he's struggled mightily since signing a four-year, $160 million deal in 2023.
The former No. 6 overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, Jones was awarded his new contract after a 2022 campaign in which he helped the Giants win their first postseason game since toppling the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI during the 2011 season.
New York has scored the second-fewest points in the league ahead of only the Carolina Panthers, who benched 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young on Monday in favor of Andy Dalton.
