Steelers Legend Picks Justin Fields
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will head into Week 3, 2-0 and looking at a pretty big decision at quarterback.
With Justin Fields keeping the season undefeated, the Steelers will determine whether or not he remains the starting quarterback for another week, keeping Russell Wilson on the bench as he nurses a calf injury. It's unclear how close Wilson is to returning, but one Pittsburgh legend believes it shouldn't matter, and that Fields should remain the starter.
Speaking on his podcast Footbahlin', former Steelers quarterback and future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger explained why he'd pick Fields to remain the starter in Pittsburgh.
"He’s not turning the ball over, they’re 2-0, big test this week with the Chargers coming to town. To me, if Russ is healthy, I’m sticking with Justin," Roethlisberger said. "I said it last week I wouldn’t, but what I saw (against Denver), I think he has earned and deserves the right to stay there.
“The deep ball that Justin threw on the run to the right that got called back because of the penalty. Unbelievable throw, unbelievable catch."
The door is very much open for Fields to remain the starter moving forward, and with the offense finding the endzone in Week 2 and still playing clean football, it's hard to argue against Roethlisberger.
"In my opinion right now, he has not turned the ball over. Even if they were 2-0 and his stats were just OK and he’s had a turnover or two, I know there was a bobbled snap today but I don’t think he was even ready for the snap. So that’s not on him, and they got it (back)," Roethlisberger said.
Head coach Mike Tomlin will confirm the team's plans during his Week 3 press conference, giving some clarity to whether or not Fields get another opporunity. With each week that passes with a win and Fields playing well, though, it feels more and more as if the Steelers will stick with what's working.
