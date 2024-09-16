History on Steelers Side After Win
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-0 heading into Week 3 and coming off their second road victory of the season. Behind Justin Fields and one of the league's best defenses, the teams have started strong and have joined pretty good company within the NFL history books.
According to Steelers team reporter Teresa Varley, the Steelers are now just the 10th team in the NFL since 2014 to start the season 2-0, winning both games on the road.
The Steelers season is looking good to this point, and even without scoring over 20 points and having just one touchdown through two games, their chances are high. According to NFL Research, eight of the last nine teams to go 2-0 with both road games made the playoffs. The Steelers have made the playoffs the last six times they've starter 2-0.
The back half of Pittsburgh's schedule is where things get dangerous, with games against the entire AFC North, plus the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles to highlight the list.
Winning early is the key for the Steelers, and even without Russell Wilson, they're doing it.
The Steelers head back home to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3. Their home opener may come without one of the game's biggest names, as Justin Herbert's status is uncertain due to a foot injury. After that, they travel to Indianapolis, head back home to face the Cowboys and then hit the road again for a matchup in Las Vegas.
At home against the New York Jets and New York Giants round out the first half of their season before the Bye Week.
There's plenty of season left and a lot of questions surrounding the Steelers, but their confidence is high heading into Week 3. With two road wins and growing performances on both sides of the ball, Pittsburgh feels as if they're at the starting line, and the future is bright as they head back to Acrisure Stadium to welcome Steelers Nation next weekend.
