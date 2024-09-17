Insider: Steelers QB Job Now Justin Fields'
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are winning football games are seem "fat and happy" to use a famous quote from head coach Mike Tomlin. But the quarterback situation continues to loom over everyone's heads. That is, until one NFL insider deemed Justin Fields the starter moving forward.
Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, ESPN insider Adam Schefter said the Steelers quarterback job is now Fields' to lose after starting the season 2-0 and not turning the ball over during the first two weeks of the season.
"Russell Wilson is working his way back and as long as that’s the case Justin Fields is the starter.You’re not gonna take the guy out of the lineup when you’re winning football games," Schefter said.
Schefter made it known that Fields is respected and liked within the organization, and while he hasn't lit up the scoreboard, he's shown why he deserves the opportunity.
"They're 2-0. They're winning the way that they should be winning. They're running the football, they're playing unbelievable defense. He's played good, smart football. He's incredibly well-liked in that organization, well respected. They're not going to go away from that right now," Schefter added.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport believes the same thing as Schefter. According to Rapoport's sources, the Steelers will keep Wilson in a spot where he can recover from his calf strain while Fields continues to be the player on the field.
"Don’t be surprised if Tomlin continues to have Fields start, sources say, even if (Russell) Wilson has recovered from his aggravated calf injury," Rapoport said on NFL Network. "It would not necessarily be a benching, but more of a continuation of what is working under center."
Head coach Mike Tomlin will likely stick with the hot hand until Wilson is 100% healthy and then make a decision from there. It's unknown how close Wilson is, but without a full day of practice since aggravating his calf injury, it's unlikely he's there yet.
