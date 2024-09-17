Ravens Sign Former Steelers Defender
PITTSBURGH -- The Baltimore Ravens are bringing back one of the more interesting connections between them and the Pittsburgh Steelers in recent years.
Following the conclusion of Week 2, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Ravens have signed former Steelers - and Ravens - defensive tackle Chris Wormley. Wormley, 30, was the Ravens' third-round pick in 2017 out of Michigan but played just three seasons in Baltimore.
Prior to the 2020 year, the Ravens and Steelers finalized a rare in-division trade, sending Wormley to Pittsburgh in exchange for a day-three NFL Draft pick. Wormley then spent the three years in Pittsburgh, playing 41 games with 16 starts and finishing his time in black and gold with 88 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks.
Last season, Wormley spent five games with the Carolina Panthers, which was his first return to action after suffering a torn ACL in 2022. Now, he'll return to Baltimore and begin to work his way back. The team signed him to the practice squad, where he'll look to fight for a spot on the 53-man roster.
The Steelers and Ravens will meet twice in the back half of the 2024 season, scheduled for Week 11 and Week 16 showdowns. Pittsburgh is currently 2-0 and at the top of the AFC North, while the Ravens are 0-2.
