Steelers Come Alive in Ireland Win Over Vikings
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will enter the bye week at 3-1 following their close win over the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park in Dublin, winning 24-21.
The Steelers played their most complete game of the season, with both sides of the football playing a strong game despite a couple late miscues.
The Steelers began with the football following the Vikings winning the coin toss and deferring to the second half. On the first play of the game, the pass protection failed for the Steelers and Jalen Redmon sacked quarterback Aaron Rodgers for a loss of 8 yards. After a short pass to running back Kenneth Gainwell, who was the starter due to Jaylen Warren being inactive, Rodgers hit tight end Jonnu Smith for a loss of two.
Corliss Waitman punted the ball off, and the Vikings defense took the field. Carson Wentz led the Vikings out on the field at quarterback, and found star wideout Justin Jefferson twice in the first three plays to keep the drive moving. Then, Wentz and running back Jordan Mason began to connect, and the Vikings kept moving with ease.
Then, on a first down rush, Mason lost the football on a forced fumble by defensive back Chuck Clark, which was recovered by Jalen Ramsey for a touchdown. Following a review, it was found the Mason touched the ball with a foot out of bounds before Ramsey touched it, ruling it Vikings ball at the spot of the touch.
The Vikings took advantage, as Wentz hit Jefferson for a 22-yard pass over the middle of the field. On a third down play just outside the red zone, linebacker Patrick Queen went unblocked and the Vikings paid for it, as Queen sacked Wentz to force a field goal attempt. The Vikings made the field goal, but starting right tackle Brian O'Neill was injured on the play.
The first good offensive play for the Steelers came on the first set of downs, as Rodgers found wide receiver DK Metcalf for a 15-yard gain. The Steelers found themselves in the redzone after Metcalf high-pointed a tough pass from Rodgers to give them the ball at the 18. Then, Rodgers hit Metcalf again for a gain of ten, putting the Steelers on the 8-yard line.
Rodgers passed to Gainwell to put it two yards away on second down. Gainwell received the handoff and ran it in with ease, giving the Steelers a 7-3 lead.
At the outset of the next drive, Wentz found Jordan Addison for his first catch of the season following a three game suspension, gaining 22 yards. After a couple short passes, Nick Herbig took down Wentz in the backfield, and the Vikings punted.
On the first play of the next drive, Rodgers and Metcalf clicked once again, with Rodgers finding Metcalf for an 80-yard touchdown pass. The Steelers took a 14-3 lead, and Rodgers set the record for the most passes in NFL history over 50 yards.
On the ensuing drive, Wentz continued to move the ball down the field until he found DeShon Elliot instead of a Viking. The pick was Elliot's first of the season in his first appearance from injury, and it was the first pass of the game to not be caught by the offense. On a third down and long just outside the redzone, Rodgers ran with the ball before fumbling it backwards just passed the line to gain. Broderick Jones picked the ball up, bringing it across the chains for a first down on the Minnesota 15-yard line.
On second down, Redmond found Rodgers in the backfield again, taking him down for another sack. A short pass to Gainwell set up a field goal attempt, and Boswell's attempt was blocked by Week 3 NFC Defensive Player Of The Week Isaiah Rodgers from 30 yards out. The Vikings took over with 1:38 remaining in the first half down 14-3.
After a 29-yard pass to Jefferson from Wentz, the Vikings ended up in field goal range, and the Vikings entered the half down 8, set to take the ball in the second half off a successful Will Reichard field goal.
Nick Herbig continued to make his presence known, as he sacked Wentz on third down on the first drive of the half, forcing a Vikings punt. After three plays from Gainwell, the Steelers punted on their first drive of the half.
Wentz and the Vikings moved down the field with ease, with Mason dominating the Steelers defensive line for a bunch of short runs. Then, Wentz evaded two sacks before fumbling the football. The ball bounced forward four yards from the sack and was picked up by the Vikings. On the ensuing second and long, Wentz ran an unsuccessful fake and Keeanu Benton found Wentz in the backfield for a sack.
A tipped pass on third and 16 saw T.J. Watt catch the football and return it 13 yards, giving the Steelers the ball 35 yards from the end zone. A couple of chunk plays by Gainwell and Darnell Washington had the Steelers just outside the endzone, and Rodgers gave Gainwell the ball once again for his second touchdown of the game. It was the first multi-touchdown game of Gainwell's career.
Down 21-6, the Vikings took the field once again. After an incomplete pass, Jalen Ramsey came off the field with an injury. On 3rd and 9, Benton struck once again, sacking Wentz and forcing a Vikings punt.
A bad punt found the Steelers driving quickly, and plays by running back Kaleb Johnson and Metcalf had the Steelers within 40 yards quickly. Then, Rodgers found wideout Calvin Austin III for an 8-yard catch, but Austin went to the locker room with an injury following the catch. A 6-yard rush by Johnson put the Steelers in the redzone.
Rodgers could not find Scotty Miller on third down, and Boswell knocked in a 33-yard field goal to make it 24-6.
Wentz once again started the next drive strong, hitting Jefferson for 18 yard in the process. After three short passes to tight end T.J. Hockenson, Wentz hit Zavier Scott for a toe-tap touchdown to make it 24-12. A Jalen Nailor catch on the two-point conversion made it a ten-point game, with the Steelers getting the ball back up 24-14.
The Steelers drove quickly down the field, and with just about four minutes remaining, the Steelers went for a fourth and goal to make it a three score game. With four yards to gain, Kenneth Gainwell was stopped just short of the goal line.
The Vikings took over from the 1-yard line, and found Justin Jefferson to open the field. Brandin Echols went down during coverage on Nailor, and the Vikings drive continued. Then, Wentz found Addison for an 81 yard pass. It would have been a touchdown if not for Payton Wilson's tackle on the goal line.
A quick play gained nothing, then Nailor and Wentz could not connect on second down. On third down, Wentz missed Nailor for the second straight play. On fourth down, Wentz hit Nailor for the third straight play, finding him for the touchdown. With the extra point, it became a 24-21 game with 2:08 remaining.
The ensuing onside kick attempt was recovered by Roman Wilson, so the Steelers took over with just over 2 minutes remaining. Following three rushes by Kenneth Gainwell, the Steelers were unable to get the first down and punted the ball back to the Vikings with 1:08 to play.
James Pierre would then go on to intercept Wentz on the first play of the drive, but his second foot was ruled out of bounds. Scott got the Vikings closer to midfield, and Wentz all but killed the momentum after getting an intentional grounding on a sack attempt by Herbig.
With a ten second runoff, the Vikings had second and 26 with 28 seconds to play. Wentz found Hockenson, and the Vikings spiked the ball with 14 seconds remaining. The Vikings received a delay of game, and had fourth down and 17 to go. DeShon Elliot iced the game with a pass breakup, and the Steelers defeated the Vikings in Dublin, 24-21.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!