Steelers Starting WR Suffers Shoulder Injury
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers played one of their best offensive games in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings, finding ways to move the ball downfield and score in ways they couldn’t muster the first three games. Unfortunately, their progress came at a cost, as one of their key offensive players suffered an injury in the second half.
Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III, playing in his third year (fourth if you count his post-draft year lost entirely to injury) with the franchise, was injured on a passing play in the third quarter against the Vikings. Starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers found Austin on a quick route, and after the tackle, Austin was slow to get up.
He was attended to on the field by the team’s medical team and the brought into the blue tent on the sidelines. According to Steelers On SI editor Noah Strackbein, Austin left the blue tent and went into the locker room with an apparent shoulder injury.
The severity of the potential injury could have a major impact on the Steelers and their offense. Austin has emerged as the number two wideout in Pittsburgh, forming a strong connection with Rodgers in their first games together.
Through the first three games, he was one of Rodgers’ top targets. He hauled in 10 receptions on 17 targets for 139 yards and two touchdowns. His contested endzone catch against the New England Patriots proved to be the game winner during Week 3.
Austin’s impact beyond just pass catching was evident in their game against the Vikings. On DK Metcalf’s game-shifting 80-yard touchdown catch, it was Austin who made the final block near the goal line to ease his way into end zone.
Without Austin, the already thin depth of the Steelers wide receivers becomes even thinner. Second-year receiver Roman WIlson could be in line for more snaps, as well as veteran special teams contributors Ben Skowronek and Scotty Miller.
This injury could also open the door for practice squad addition Isaiah Hodgins to possible be elevated to the 53-man roster. If Austin is out for a long period of time, it will also bring the trade discussions back to the forefront in Pittsburgh.
