Steelers Second-Year CB Starting to Impress
PITTSBURGH -- The competition for depth in the secondary remains one of the bigger storylines of the Pittsburgh Steelers' summer. With minicamp underway and training camp not far away, the depth chart behind starters Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson is anything but settled. One of the wild cards for the 2024 season is second-year cornerback Corey Trice.
The amount of competition in the secondary is stacking the deck against the talented, but often-injured Trice before he can even compete. Despite his limited reps in OTA's and minicamp, Trice i still sticking out. Speaking with the media following their minicamp session, Defensive Coordinator Teryl Austin touched on Trice's progress and how the Steelers are handling his recovery heading into minicamp and the preseason.
“I think right now, Cory is just working his way back into getting somewhere close to full strength. He had a promising start last year before the injury," Austin said. "I think he’s kind of starting to pick it back up, get closer to where he was before the injury. Really like how he’s been doing. We’ve been real careful with him because we want to make sure we get him to camp and give him the best opportunity to succeed because we did think last year that he was trending in the right direction.”
Trice has been an interesting name for the Steelers since being drafted. He's a huge defender, standing at 6'3 and weighing over 200 pounds. At Purdue University he was a celebrated cornerback, with over 100 tackles in his collegiate career. After missing the 2021 season, his injury history seriously hurt his draft stock and allowed him to fall to the Steelers in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
After impressing in OTA's and minicamp last year, the injury bug bit Trice again. He suffered an ACL injury and missed the entirety of the 2023 season.
One season and surgery later, Trice is still recovering from his second major knee injury while also trying to earn a roster spot. If he can continue his progress and impress Teryl Austin and company, the Steelers will give him every shot to be a contributor in 2024.
