Steelers Could Use Previous Trade for T.J. Watt Move
If the Pittsburgh Steelers change directions and look to trade edge rusher T.J. Watt this summer, ESPN analyst and former NFL cornerback Dominique Foxworth believes they could adopt a format similar to the one that landed them Jalen Ramey, as well as Jonnu Smith, from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick.
“Maybe they could figure out someone who’s willing to do a trade like the Fitzpatrick and Jalen Ramsey trade,” he said on 'Get Up'. “Where you trade two talented players who can still contribute right now, but I see it as unlikely. I think TJ Watt plays for them this year and then makes as good of a run as they possibly can.”
In the end, though, Foxworth doesn't believe Pittsburgh will ultimately move Watt given that it's going "all-in" this season.
“I can’t imagine that they would trade him for draft picks because, as Bill [Barnwell] said, they’re looking to go all-in this season," he said.
The consensus remains that the Steelers and Watt will eventually find common ground in negotiations and finalize an extension that keeps the 30-year-old in the organization for perhaps the rest of his career, but there's been no momentum towards that outcome as of yet.
Trade speculation has naturally begun popping up as a result, with ESPN's Adam Schefter previously reporting that multiple teams would be interested in acquiring Watt should he come available, but it's unlikely that he'll ever hit the block.
The edge rusher market has exploded over recent months, raising Watt's price tag in the process. Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett secured the largest deal thus far at four years, $160 million, and there's every reason to believe that the Steelers' own franchise face is looking to best that figure.
As Foxworth noted, Pittsburgh would likely need at least one starting-caliber player plus significant draft capital in any Watt trade. Any transaction of that nature may also require an extension to be in place before it's completed.
A trade remains unrealistic for the time being. There's too many hoops to jump through, and both Watt and the Steelers ' preference is to sustain their partnership. If the situation unravels somewhere down the line, however, than things would suddenly become a whole lot more interesting in Pittsburgh.
