Steelers QB Target Drawing Lofty NFL Comparison
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers sought to fix their lack of consistency at the quarterback position this offseason.
While they could have began anew by selecting a top quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Steelers instead decided to wait it out and opted to sign Aaron Rodgers after a months long saga. Rodgers would go on to sign a one-year deal which will make him the starter for the coming season in Pittsburgh.
Due to Rodgers' age and relatively downhill production in recent years, it is clear that the Steelers will be pushing their quarterback issues at least one more season down the road. Therefore, the team will likely be looking towards the 2026 NFL Draft in order to find their future franchise leader.
One such player in the upcoming class that has received a lot of positive press in recent days is LaNorris Sellers. The South Carolina quarterback had an incredibly solid season in 2024 and projects to be one of the best quarterbacks for the coming collegiate season.
In fact, Pittsburgh Post Gazette's Christopher Carter has been talking about Sellers for weeks, and now his name is catching on at a national level.
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah took to X to speak on Sellers, making a high comparison for the future draft prospect.
"I've been studying these top college QB's and LaNorris Sellers JUMPS off the screen. His tools are very loud & he's more fundamentally dialed in than I expected. He reminds me of a more explosive Daunte Cullpepper. Big fan!" Jeremiah wrote.
Sellers will be playing a tough SEC schedule that should provide one of the closest tests to NFL level competition across college football. He is part of a class of quarterbacks that looks to be significantly stronger than the previous season, which can lead to the Steelers having other options available if Sellers shoots up opposing teams' draft boards.
It is far too early to come to any real conclusions on Sellers as an NFL player, but he is certainly a player to watch for the Steelers for the coming season.
