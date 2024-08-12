Steelers Dealing With Several Injuries
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are almost done with their time at St. Vincent College in Latrobe as their training camp wines down. With another preseason game ahead and the regular season bearing down, the team is trying to get as healthy as possible heading into 2024. They aren't quite there yet, but they are making progress.
And while others are returning to full capacity and full participation, there are some other new injuries popping up as well. Defensive backs Dante Jackson and DeShon Elliott were two of the notable non-participants at practice. Both were held out of drills as they deals with minor injuries.
Rookie tackle Troy Fautanu is still banged up following his first preseason action. He was also not in pads for the session and continues to wear a knee brace as his MCL sprain heals.
DeMarvin Leal, who was a standout in the Steelers' preseason loss to the Houston Texans, has not been at practice for the past two days. He currently has an undisclosed injury, but the Steelers hope he returns for the next preseason game.
Lastly, second year defensive tackle Keeanu Benton was also restricted at practice. He was wearing a practice jersey and a helmet, but not shoulder pads, indicating he was not going to be a full participant. He sustained an eye injury during the teams' preseason game and has been held out since.
The good news is that some valuable offensive contributors are making progress in their recoveries quarterback Russell Wilson, who has been a precautionary hold out for the past couple weeks was more active in team and individual drills, which is a huge step forward for the presumptive starting quarterback.
Similarly rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson, who sustained an ankle sprain during the first week of training camp is in closer to his return. while he is still not participating in practice, he is no longer wearing the ankle brace that he had on the past couple of weeks. Hopefully he is able to get some reps in practice and preseason games over the next couple of weeks before the regular season begins.
Some of this reporting is contributed by Steelers OnSI publisher Noah Strackbein.
