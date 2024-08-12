Source: JuJu Smith-Schuster 'In Play' for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are searching for wide receiver help, and while a trade with the San Francisco 49ers for Brandon Aiyuk is the bigger headline, there's another name who's on the radar of the team.
According to league sources, former Steelers' second-round pick and current free agent JuJu Smith-Schuster is "in play" for Pittsburgh. Following his release from the New England Patriots, the Steelers considering a reunion with the 27-year-old.
Now, "in play" is not imminent. There is no current deal in place, and it's unknown how close the two sides in any possible negotiations. But the Steelers have made it known throughout the offseason that they want a wideout, and general manager Omar Khan reiterated that during his training camp press conference.
"Well, I think obviously you're going touse this time to evaluate the whole roster, not just that room, but as I mentioned, we're always going to have conversations with people and if there's an opportunity to evaluate a situation or player that's out there, that’s what we’ll do. We’ll think about it. And if it makes sense, we'll pursue it if not, then we won't," Khan said.
Smith-Schuster spent five seasons in Pittsburgh, starting 51 of his 63 games and catching 63 games 323 passes for 3,855 yards and 26 touchdowns.
Since his departure, he's spent a year with the Kansas City Chiefs, catching 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns on the team's route to a Super Bowl win. The following season, he signed a three-year deal with the Patriots worth $25.5 million. He played just 11 games under the deal, catching 29 passes for 260 yards and a touchdown.
The Steelers would view Smith-Schuster as another reliable set of hands who can play the slot. He brings a veteran presence to help guide young players like George Pickens, Calvin Austin and Roman Wilson.
As for Aiyuk, the Steelers have been in negotiations, but the 49ers' asking price remains high. According to sources, San Francisco is looking for a "king's ransom" in return for Aiyuk, who Pittsburgh would then have to pay nearly $30 million per year for.
While Aiyuk is not out of discussion for the Steelers, they have added another name, and are considering the idea of reuniting with their former star this season.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more