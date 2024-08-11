Steelers' Darnell Washington Steals Show With Preseason Grade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have high hopes for tight end Darnell Washington. The second-year TE is expected to take a step forward under new coordinator Arthur Smith. The 6'7 behemoth was used mostly as a blocker as a rookie, but he has the skills and size to be a weapon on the Steelers' offense. It is unclear exactly what his role will be with the Steelers heading into the 2024 season.
He started off his preseason well with an impressive first performance against the Houston Texans. According to Pro Football Focus, Washington was the best player on the field for the Steelers in their loss. Despite playing less than 20 snaps in the game, PFF graded the second year player at a 91.7 which was the top marks on the team. Roster hopefuls Jacoby Windmon and Dez Fitzpatrick were close behind, with Windmon earning a score of 90.0 and Fitzpatrick a score of 85.2.
PFF's high-grade for Washington came despite having no impact in the passing game, something many are hoping to see more of in 2024. He played 18 snaps throughout the game and had no targets or receptions.
He did however, show off his blocking skills yet again as Arthur Smith used him as a pass blocker for 12 of the snaps he played in and six more snaps as a run blocker. Going up against most of the Texans defensive starters, Washington showed off how strong he is while having no trouble going against the opponents first string.
While Steelers fans would like to see Washington contribute more to the passing game, he figures to play a critical role for the offense in 2024. It is evident that the Georgia product's game has progressed entering his second NFL season and it should be a perfect match for Smith's run first offense. The team wants to rely heavily on their running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, and players like Washington are essential. The scheme of the offense relies greatly on effective blocking, and Washington's elite abilities will be counted on in order to win.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more