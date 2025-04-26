Steelers Draft Son Of Former Tight End
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding another name to their defense during the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting Washington linebacker Carson Bruener with the first of their two seventh-round picks. Bruener, a 6-foot-1, 227 pound senior becomes the fourth defensive player the Steelers have selected in this year's draft.
The Steelers have selected defensive tackle Derrick Harmon in the first round, linebacker Jack Sawyer in the third round and defensive tackle Yahya Black in the fifth round. After coming into the offseason, they've made it clear they wanted to go young on defense and spent plenty of time doing that during the NFL Draft.
"Bruener doesn’t have the chiseled frame of a linebacker, but he seems to get things done. He comes from NFL bloodlines and plays stronger than his listed weight, with heavy hands. Despite the production, he appears to lack the functional speed and athleticism to survive against NFL offenses beyond the box. Bruener might not be an ideal fit as an NFL backup, but his special-teams work will be enticing for teams," NFL.com writes in their scouting report.
Bruener is the son of former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Mark Bruener, who played nine seasons in the city of Pittsburgh. He then joined the Steelers as a scout in 2018.
Pittsburgh's family tradition continues, as Bruener becomes the next name in Pittsburgh to have family ties.
