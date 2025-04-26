Steelers Select Massive Iowa DT in NFL Draft
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are double-dipping at defensive line, using their 164th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to add Iowa defensive tackle Yahya Black in the fifth round. Black now joins Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, who was selected 21st overall in the first round of the draft.
The Steelers made a move with the Kansas City Chiefs to acquire more draft picks late in the rounds. Moving back in the fifth, they added another seventh round and have used their fifth to add Black instead. At 6-foot-6, 336 pounds, Black adds a massive body in the middle of the defensive front that should be able to play both defensive tackle and nose tackle for the Steelers.
"A massive nose tackle with high-end traits, Black’s run plugging can run hot and cold as he fails to anchor with flat feet sunk deep into the ground when attacked on an angle. He can separate and neutralize the block to messy the gap when his pad level is right and he’s one-on-one," NFL.com wrote in their scouting report about Black.
With Black and Harmon, the Steelers have added the youth movement they've been looking for throughout the offseason, replacing names like Larry Ogunjobi.
