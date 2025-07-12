Steelers Drawing Concerning Comparison to Eagles
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had their most active offseason in a long time this offseason, and it is possible that they are far from done.
Despite losing George Pickens, Najee Harris, Minkah Fitzpatrick and their entire quarterback room from the previous season, the Steelers are set on competing once again and showed that with their moves this offseason.
Acquiring Aaron Rodgers, Jalen Ramsey, Jonnu Smith and DK Metcalf has come at a price, but some believe that the team will be better off for it.
Others believe that it has done little to help the Steelers win, and have even gone as far as to say that they are worse off for it as a team. Dan Graziano, NFL writer and analyst for ESPN, believes that the Steelers moves this offseason are going to be for naught. On an episode of First Take, Graziano spoke about the Steelers moves and his lack of enthusiam about them.
“The better parallel would be Philadelphia in Andy Reid’s last year, when they went out and got all sorts of stars… the dream team. Now, we were sitting there in the offseason thinking their roster was better. If the Steelers are going all-in, I just don’t know how much they’ve improved their team this offseason,” Graziano said.
The Steelers filled spots left by former cornerstones of the franchise with players of a similar caliber. That being said, the vast majority of moves they made would cause the team to end up being older than previously.
Penn Live's Nick Farabaugh understands where Graziano is coming from, and believes that the team may have too many holes going into the upcoming season. Farabaugh's set team goal of winning a playoff game might be out of reach with the current team, and that is something that both Farabaugh and Graziano remarked.
It is possible that the Steelers draft picks from the 2025 NFL Draft all step up and make the team competitive, but it is wishful thinking to believe that they all will.
