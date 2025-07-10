Former Steelers RB Najee Harris Injured in Fireworks Accident
Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris, who is now a member of the Los Angeles Chargers, was injured in a fireworks accident on the Fourth of July, his agent confirmed.
"Najee Harris was present at a 4th of July event where a fireworks mishap resulted in injuries to several attendees. Najee sustained a superficial eye injury during the incident, but is fully expected to be ready for the upcoming NFL season," his agent Doug Hendrickson released in a statement.
As reported by CBS Bay Area's Jose Fabian, a gathering in Harris' hometown of Antioch, Calif. finished with five people sustaining injuries as a result of a fireworks explosion.
"A July 4th gathering at an Antioch home ended with five people getting injured after a fireworks explosion, the Contra Costa Fire Protection District said," he wrote.
"Con Fire said that they got reports about multiple injuries due to a firework explosion on the 2200 block of Spanos Street, near Linden Way."
Fabian added that first responders found the injured individuals on the scene, one of them sustained serious injuries while the other four were dealing with minor injuries.
Four of the individuals were transported to the hospital, while the other brought themselves there.
"When first responders arrived, they found five people injured," Fabian wrote. "One of them had serious injuries, and four of them had minor injuries.
"Con Fire said four of them were taken to the hospital, and one person took themselves to the hospital."
A 2021 first-round pick out of Alabama, Harris spent four seasons with the Steelers. He appeared in 68 games over that stretch while recording 4,312 yards and 28 touchdowns on 1,097 attempts. Harris also picked up 1,149 yards and four scores through the air across 180 receptions.
The 27-year-old had his fifth-year option declined by Pittsburgh last offseason and thus became a free agent in March. He proceeded to sign a one-year deal worth a base value of $5.250 million with an additional $4 million available in incentives with the Chargers, allowing him to return to his home state.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!