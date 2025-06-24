Aaron Rodgers Shares Massive News on Steelers Future
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t expect to have a long-lasting relationship with the veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Signing the 41-year-old to a one-year contract made it clear that the Steelers were intent on winning in 2025 and not concerned with the starting position beyond this season. Still, the question looming over Rodgers’ arrival was whether or not this would be a one-hit wonder or the beginning of an extended tenure in Pittsburgh.
The Steelers have their answer, as Rodgers clarified his view on the upcoming season. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, the new starter in Pittsburgh was asked directly if he believes he will play beyond this season. Rodgers gave a pretty clear answer in response.
“Yeah, I’m pretty sure this is it,” he said. “That’s why we just did a one-year deal.”
If that wasn’t clear enough, he added that finishing his career in Pittsburgh is an ideal way to go out.
“What a better place to finish than one of the cornerstone franchises of the NFL,” he continued.
The Steelers are banking on Rodgers having a fantastic final run in the NFL. Last season with the New York Jets, he threw for 28 touchdowns, but the Jets won just five games. If he can reach the 30 TD mark or higher in 2025, the Steelers’ defense can help carry the team to nine or 10 wins easily.
The big question is can the 41-year-old’s mobility and footwork keep him upright in the pocket and slinging the ball like his Hall of Fame resume suggests. Two years after an achilles tendon injury that required surgery, no one knows for sure if he will be 100% or show signs of wear and tear.
