Dwayne Haskins' Wife Releases Statement Following Toxicology Report

The late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback's wife reminds us who Dwayne Haskins was.

PITTSBURGH -- A month after the tragic death of late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, the Medical Examiner's Report showed a high blood alcohol content, with a positive test for ketamine and norketamine within the QB's body.

The news swept the NFL world before Haskins' widow, Kalabrya Haskins, released a statement asking for privacy during this time - and reminding everyone who Haskins was.

Dwayne Haskins, Jr. was tragically killed on April 9, 2022. He was a loving and dedicated husband, a son, and a brother. He wanted to be a father and eventually a grandfather. He was a humanitarian who loved children and animals. As a young man, Dwayne was a nationally recognized scholar-athlete while in high school in Maryland. Dwayne was a record-breaking quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes. He was an All Big Ten Academic Student Athlete. Dwayne was the MVP at the Big Ten Championship. He was the MVP at the Rose Bowl. He was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. Dwayne was the 15th overall pick at the 2019 NFL Draft for Washington. When he passed away, he was a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers and he was loved by his coaches and his teammates. Dwayne Haskins was all these things and so much more. On behalf of Dwayne’s wife, his family, and his memory, and on behalf of the truth, we respectfully request and pray for privacy, for patience, and for the public to withhold any judgment during this period while the law enforcement authorities continue to investigate and conduct their important work.

Haskins was struck by a dump truck and another vehicle on a Florida interstate in April while in town training with teammates.

The sad news is tough to share from any journalist covering the sport. For us here at All Steelers, we continue to send our condolences to Haskins' wife and family.

