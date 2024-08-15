Steelers Opponent Signs Another Superstar
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are always looking to upgrade their team. It's one of the best qualities general manager Omar Khan has enstilled in this organization. He is tenacious yet meticulous in his approach. If a player fits a need he's identified, he goes and gets the player regardless of timing. If an opportunity arises that betters the team, he's unafraid to make bold changes.
Unfortunately for the Steelers, there is one potential target now off the market and even worse, they'll have to play against him in week one of the regular season. Former Denver Broncos All-Pro safety Justin Simmons, the best available free agent, is signing a deal with the Atlanta Falcons. NFL insider Ian Rapoport broke the news first via his X account. Rapoport also shared the contract details for the Pro Bowler.
"Former #Broncos perennial Pro Bowl S Justin Simmons is signing with the #Falcons," he wrote. "The top free agent visited ATL and the #Saints. He lands with the #Falcons on a 1-year contract worth $8M - with $7.5 fully guaranteed."
The Falcons bring in another veteran defender with an impressive resume with this move. The team traded for star linebacker Matthew Judon, acquiring him from the New England Patriots. Before the dust settled from the move, they ink Simmons to a deal and bolster both their secondary and pass rush in a 24-hour span.
Simmons has been one of the best safeties in the NFL since entering the league. Originally drafted by the Broncos in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft, there hasn't been a more productive ballhawk at safety. Over 118 games in the NFL and 108 starts, he's recorded 30 interceptions, the most in the NFL since 2016. He also has the third most interceptions among active safeties.
The Steelers now have to prepare to face another dangerous playmaker in the first week of the season. In addition to offensive coordinator Arthur Smith returning to face his former team, he has the unfortunate pleasure of drawing up a scheme to overcome a suddenly potent Falcons' defense. With just a few weeks separating these teams from the regular season, the Steelers have yet another challenge to add to the beginning of the 2024 campaign.
