Steelers Opponent Lands Blockbuster Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will meet a former foe when they head south in Week 1. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Atlanta Falcons are finalizing a trade with the New England Patriots that will send edge rusher Matthew Judon to the NFC South.
Judon, 31, has been trying to work out a contract extension with the Patriots throughout the summer, but the two sides have not been able to find middle ground. Instead, New England will trade him and will receive a third-round NFL Draft pick from the Falcons in 2025.
A four-time Pro Bowler, Judon comes to Atlanta with 66.5 sacks, 369 tackles, 87 tackles for loss, nine forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries. He's spent the three years with the Patriots after spending his first five seasons in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens.
He was a fifth-round pick for the Ravens in 2016.
The Falcons will look to Judon as their next defensive superstar after trying to land an edge rusher throughout the offseason. He also replaced third-round rookie Bralen Trice, who was injured and helped off the field in Week 1 of the preseason.
The Steelers take on the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz stadium in Week 1. The redemption game for offensive coordinator Arthur Smith will now include a star-studded matchup on the offensive line, as Judon will likely get to take on first-round rookie Troy Fautanu, who is expected to be the Steelers starting right tackle for the season opener.
Fautanu is dealing with an MCL injury that he suffered in the preseason opener. According to head coach Mike Tomlin, the right tackle is considered "week-to-week" as he nurses his knee. Still, he's expected to take on the starting job when he returns before the start of the season.
