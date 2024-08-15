Report: Steelers Plan to Pay George Pickens
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are hunting for a wide receiver, sifting through the trade market and trying everything they can to bring in San Francisco 49ers All-Pro Brandon Aiyuk. But even if they do land a trade, and seemingly pay a wideout nearly $30 million per season, they have big plans for George Pickens
In today's NFL, the wide receiver market is skyrocketing. Over the last several years, it's climbed to $30 million after just surpassing $20 million two to three years prior. In two years from now, Steelers' former second-round pick Pickens will need an extension, and his price tag could be even higher.
The question then becomes, can they pay an Aiyuk and a Pickens? Well, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, they intend to.
"If the 49ers agree to a trade, the Steelers will finalize a new multi-year contract for Aiyuk. But, no matter the amount, it will not affect what the Steelers do when Pickens becomes a free agent after the 2025 season, according to team sources. The Steelers consider Pickens their No. 1 receiver and intend to pay him accordingly," Dulac writes.
Dulac highlights that this is not the norm for the Steelers, but it is their plan moving forward. With the third-year wideout showcasing time and time again that he's just scratching the surface of his talent level, the team wants to keep him around.
Pickens hasn't concerned himself with the Aiyuk saga, telling reporters he's only focused on the Steelers and their current roster.
"I just be with these guys and be in Latrobe, chilling, playing a game, me, [Calvin Austin], lock in only on the Steelers," Pickens said. "I hear about it, but I don’t really indulge in it."
That's been a massive question surrounding the Steelers' trade talks for Aiyuk. Many fans are wondering what it means for Pickens and if the team will move on. Well, according to one insider, they don't plan to, and instead are looking to ink two wideouts to big contracts over the next two years.
