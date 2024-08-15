Steelers Will Let QB Contracts Play Out
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have the most fascinating quarterback competition in the NFL. With Russell Wilson and Justin Fields battling it out, it's sure to be an exciting even if unsteady ride for the 2024 season.
To complicate matters even further both quarterbacks are on expiring contracts. The Steelers knew this when they acquired both, as they signed Wilson to a one year deal following his release from the Denver Broncos and traded for Fields anticipating having to make a decision on his fifth-year option.
With neither player bound to the Steelers beyond 2024, many believe that the organization would opt to extend one or both of their quarterbacks this season. That does not seem to be the case, as the team is prepared to let the season play out before making a decision on either player. Assistant general manager Andy Weidl spoke to the media and was asked about the contract statuses of the teams quarterbacks. specifically he was asked if either one would be signed to a new contract a before the season begins.
"I think you just let 'em play itself out," he said. "You can't worry too much down the road. You know, you keep an eye on it, but you just take it one day at a time. Watch these guys go out there and perform and evaluate and make decisions based on the end of the day, the end of the season you'll know."
Weidl's comments echo the same sentiment general manager Omar Khan communicated earlier in the summer. He's expressed a patience when it comes to contract extensions, especially with the QB situation. It's clear that the Steelers are not eager to commit long-term or top dollar until they see either player earn it in the regular season. If it forces the team to pay more than they anticipated or make a decision on who to keep, that means something went right in 2024.
The comment also reiterates the open competition happening in Pittsburgh. Wilson aims to put that competition to rest with an impressive showing against the Buffalo Bills, but the door hasn't shut on FIelds. As the assistant general manager stated, there's still plenty of time to let things "play itself out."
