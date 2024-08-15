Steelers Shut Down Former Texans DB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are shutting down nickelback Grayland Arnold, placing the former Houston Texans defensive back on Injured Reserve, the team announced.
Arnold was beginning to work his way into the starting lineup, ramping up his first-team reps following the preseason opener. He left the final day of training camp practice on a cart with what appeared to be a leg injury and did not return. He'll now head to IR, shutting him down for the entire 2024 season.
Arnold signed with the Steelers after spending the last three seasons with the Texans. The 26-year-old has played 26 NFL games, 20 of which were with the Texans and six were with the Philadelphia Eagles. He's recorded 33 tackles throughout his career.
With Arnold being shut down for the season, the Steelers are headed back to Beanie Bishop, who may have solidified his spot on the 53-man roster. After a strong showing at training camp, he earned the starting spot on the team's initial depth chart. However, they were planning to give Arnold more reps as they approached the regular season.
Cory Trice could also compete for the slot position. Since returning as a full participant late in training camp, Trice has worked on the inside at both the slot and the dime backer. The seventh-round pick in 2023 suffered a torn ACL last season but the team is optimistic about what he can bring to the field now that he's healthy.
Pittsburgh will get Cam Sutton back from suspension following their Bye Week in Week 9.
To replace Arnold, the Steelers signed former Cleveland Browns defensive back Kiondre Thomas. An undrafted rookie out of Kansas State in 2021, Thomas has spent time around the league, playing on both the Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers practice squads.
He'll join a competition with Trice, Bishop, Darius Rush and Thomas Graham, who likely lead the cornerback depth battle.
