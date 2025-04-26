Steelers Finally Lose Shedeur Sanders
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are no longer waiting for Shedeur Sanders. After avoiding the Colorado quarterback in the opening round, the team watched Sanders leave the board in fifth round by the Cleveland Browns.
Sanders came into the NFL Draft as an expected first-round pick but fell. Whether it was because of his physical limitations or the outside noise surrounding him, teams didn't feel comfortable making him an early selection. That was until
Sanders and the Steelers were linked throughout the later part of the NFL Draft process. The team met with Sanders and the NFL Combine and then brought him in for a pre-draft visit. Head coach Mike Tomlin was very impressed with his character and toughness, and reports claimed the team was heavily considering him as a first-round option at the 21st pick.
"There's a toughness there that doesn't get talked about enough," Tomlin said. "The intangible qualities displayed on tape were very impressive to me."
Instead, the Steelers went with Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon and let Sanders head into the second round.
Pittsburgh still doesn't have an answer from Aaron Rodgers, and as of the Sanders pick, Mason Rudolph would be walking into the NFL season as their starter. Still, the team is expected to add a rookie at some point during the NFL Draft, and have also made it known that if Rodgers does not sign, they'll be looking for another veteran.
The Steelers spent time scouting Ohio State's Will Howard, Syracuse's Kyle McCord and Alabama's Jalen Milroe during the scouting process. All three are expected to be mid-round picks, opening the door for Pittsburgh to add one potentially in the third round.
