Steelers Intentionally Cut Super Bowl Winning QB

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers seventh-round draft pick Chris Oladokun did not make it through his first NFL preseason with the Steelers in 2022 before getting released. The five-year collegiate quarterback who had stints in South Florida, Samford and South Dakota State was cut just before the Steelers last preseason game for the 2022 season.
Soon after, Oladokun signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he has bounced back and forth between the active roster and the practice squad.
On a recent appearance on the Stuck On My Thoughts podcast, hosted by former NCAA All-American track star Justin Stuckey, Oladokun expressed gratitude for being cut early. An unusual sentiment for most professional athletes, Oladokun had a different perspective.
"Coach Tomlin was very transparent with me," Oladokun said. "When I got cut, giving me an opportunity to even cut me earlier than the last cut of the last preseason game. Just so I could find another opportunity. That was a blessing in disguise. I'll always respect and love Coach Tomlin for that. Because he really did look out for me in terms of that."
The front office's decision to prematurely part ways with Oladokun ended up working out in his favor, as the extra time available to Oladokun allowed him to find a spot with a team that needed his talents. The Chiefs picked him up, where he is now the third quarterback option behind Patrick Mahomes and Carson Wentz.
Oladokun has yet to make an appearance at the professional level, spending the entirety of his time with the Chiefs active roster on the bench. A dual-threat quarterback, Oladokun ranked in the top 30 percent of all 2022 quarterback prospects in release speed. Other than that, his 4.68 forty time stood out as one of the fastest among his quarterback class. Projected as a UDFA by NFL Draft Buzz, Oladokun will forever be known to Steelers fans as the last pick of Kevin Colbert's tenure.
