Isaiahh Loudermilk Ready for Increased Role, to Replace Stephon Tuitt

PITTSBURGH -- Very suddenly, there is a Stephon Tuitt-sized hole in the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. After the former standout defensive lineman announced on Wednesday that he had retired, the rest of the defense will have to find a way to replicate his production.

"Of course, it was a surprise to me. I wasn’t really sure. We all kind of knew it could go one way or the other," defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk said. "I’m definitely going to miss him, I know the guys are going to miss him. We’re going to miss having him around [in the locker room] and we’re definitely going to miss him as a player, just given how dominant he was.”

Loudermilk knows that to expect any singular member of his position group to cover for everything that Tuitt brought to the organization on and off the field is unreasonable. Still, Loudermilk, who appeared in 15 games as a rookie in 2021, is preparing for the team to demand more of him as they try to make up for Tuitt's departure.

“My goal is to help the team and for myself to get on the field. It’s the same as it is," Loudermilk said. "Not having Tuitt here is going to be a big hit for us but everything is still the same for me. I want to be able to do what I can. If that means stepping up into a bigger role, I’ll be ready for it.”

The preparation hasn't changed for Loudermilk. He's still four months away from his 25th birthday and far from a finished product. Loudermilk said following the 2021 season his coaches said there weren't specific areas for improvement - they all needed work. To that end, Loudermilk's not hyper-focused on any one facet of the game and said he's preparing with the intent of getting better, not necessarily winning a job.

“I've been preparing the same way this offseason and it’s still the same for me," Loudermilk said. "I’m starting to go about my business the same, whether there’s an open spot there or not. Nothing’s really changed for me. I’m still doing the best I can at my game. I’m still working with the guys here. Whatever role I get into, I’m going to be ready.”

