Steelers Make Several Roster Moves, Place DT on IR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a flurry of roster moves, including placing defensive tackle Bredien Fehoko on Injured Reserve, according to NFL.com. The team also waived linebacker Easton Gibbs, just days after signing him.
The Steelers brought in Wyoming inside linebacker Easton Gibbs as an undrafted free agent following the waive/injure release of linebacker Tyler Murray. Now, following their preseason opener against the Houston Texnas, they've decided to move on.
As for Fehoko, the veteran nose tackle injured his shoulder during the practice week and did not return. Shortly after their preseason opener against the Houston Texans, the team decided they will shut him down for the remainder of the season.
Fehoko could be released on an injury settlement, but after spending last season on the team's practice squad, and being signed to the active roster during Cam Heyward's injury, they may choose to keep him throughout the season.
To replace Fehoko, the team signed defensive tackle Marquiss Spencer and linebacker Luquay Washington.
Spencer and Washington worked out with the Steelers during the summer but neither ended up signing at the time.
Washington is set to replace Gibbs. The undrafted free agent out of Central Connecticut State is 6-foot, 232 pounds. The Steelers are still without Cole Holcomb, and could have a special team spot open depending on their views of Mark Robinson. They typically keep five at the position during the regular season.
As for Spencer, he'll fill in at nose tackle. With Fehoko out, the team relied on rookie Logan Lee to be their third nose tackle in the preseason opener. Lee is a natural defensive tackle, and may be a bit undersized for the nose position. Spencer has an opportunity to showcase why, at bare minimum, he should be on the practice squad to provide depth.
