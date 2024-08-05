Former Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Struggling With Eagles
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett started strong with the Philadelphia Eagles, but as training camp has continued, the former first-round pick has found himself sinking and may be getting bumped down the depth chart.
Earlier in the summer, Eagles OnSI reported that Pickett actually looked better than starter Jalen Hurts. But a few weeks into training camp, things have changed. According to 94.1 Wip's Elliot Shorr-Parks, Pickett has found himself in a competition for the backup quarterback job and may be losing to Tanner McKee.
"Might be time to have the Tanner McKee over Kenny Pickett discussion," Shorr-Parks wrote on X. "Would be very curious to see them both get reps with the 1st team offense just to see who does better. It might be McKee."
McKee was selected in the sixth-round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Eagles. The 6-foot-6 quarterback out of Stanford shined during last year's preseason and came into this offseason with hopes of climbing the depth chart.
After the team acquired Pickett and a fourth-round pick for a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, those hopes added a challenge. But so far, McKee has impressed, and Pickett may be looking at the QB3 job.
Pickett requested a trade out of Pittsburgh following the signing of Russell Wilson. Shortly after the team dealt him to Philly, they traded with the Chicago Bears for quarterback Justin Fields. So far, Fields has impressed, and may be earning some consideration as the team's starter this season.
The Eagles host the Steelers on Dec. 15. There will be many waiting in anticipation to see if Pickett has any chance of touching the field to play his former team. But he'll need to win the backup job before anyone can talk about being the starter that week.
