Steelers Named Landing Spot for Top Two Free Agents
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a surplus of money at this point in the offseason, and are likely to still be involved in landing a couple more players to round out their roster for the coming season.
With that being said, the free agency market is much smaller than it was a couple months ago, but their are certainly some players available for the Steelers to land. In an article for Bleacher Report, Kristopher Knox outlined 9 remaining free agents and their best landing spots, and the Steelers were mentioned for both wideout Amari Cooper and safety Justin Simmons.
"Two years ago, Cooper caught 72 passes for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns en route to his fifth Pro Bowl selection. He might not be able to replicate that success, but he should be able to provide more than he did in 2024," Knox wrote. "Cooper would be a sensible target for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are going all-in on the 2025 season with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Pittsburgh acquired wideout DK Metcalf early in the offseason but also traded receiver George Pickens after the draft."
The Simmons part hinged on the Steelers being competitive, which is certainly not a given for the coming year.
"Simmons should find an opportunity with a playoff-caliber team before the start of the regular season. He's a two-time Pro Bowler who regularly starred in Denver and who had another strong season in Atlanta last year. In 16 starts last season, Simmons recorded 62 tackles and seven passes defended while allowing an 81.9 opposing passer rating," Knox wrote. "Simmons' desire to land with a contender could limit his market, depending on his definition of "contender.
"Pittsburgh is hoping to be a contender this year, but Simmons would be a sensible target for the Steelers. They traded away standout safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in the deal that brought Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith to Pittsburgh."
The Steelers will certainly make moves as the season nears, but it is not clear if those moves will be as big as Cooper or Simmons.
